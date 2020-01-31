Blood spitting on police and St John Ambulance Officer NT messages

A police officer and a paramedic from the Northern Territory undergo medical examinations after a man allegedly spat blood on their faces.

The police participated in a similar incident in Nightcliff yesterday at 3 p.m. when they received another clue.

“You were alerted to another incident involving a man who may have been attacked,” said superintendent Antony Deutrom.

A police officer and a paramedic from the Northern Territory undergo medical examinations after a man allegedly spat blood on their faces. (9Nachrichten)

Officials located the 25-year-old man and found that he was passed out and breathing hard.

St. John Ambulance was called, as well as additional officers, and the man was given first aid.

Medic began to treat the man in her ambulance.

“At this stage, the man became very aggressive and hit the ambulance officer,” said Superintendent Deutrom.

Police say the man grabbed the paramedic by the hand and slapped him twice on the right side of his face before blood was injected on his face.

The police continued to hold the man in the ambulance.

“An officer was slapped in the face with this man’s blood,” said Superintendent Deutrom.

The man was sedated and taken to the Royal Darwin Hospital under police protection.

Since then, he has been taken to the Darwin guardhouse and the police have reported charges.

Superintendent Antony Deutrom said blood spitting was one of the most terrifying types of attack. (9Nachrichten)

Superintendent Deutrom described blood spitting as “one of the most terrible types of attack” on rescue workers.

“This wait, just to find out if you’re affected by blood-borne diseases, is pretty worrying,” he said.

“These officers and St. John will take up to three to six months to conduct basic checkups to determine if the attack has resulted in disease.

“It is normal for these offenses to be committed against rescue workers not only in the territory, but across Australia.”

Blood was drawn from the man last night for use in future testing, and the cop and medic will return to work tonight.

The punishment for attacking an officer in the Northern Territory ranges from five to seven years in prison.