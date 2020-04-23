Blood Volume is a zombie movie with First Nations politics in the brain, says Chris Knight

Canada has always had a thing for zombies. George A. Romero, godfather of the deceased, spent his final years in this, his adopted country. CanCon icon Sarah Polley starred in the Dawn of the Dead remake. And local filmmakers put their unique stamp on the genre, including the great French-language Les Affamés (Ravenous) from 2017, and Bruce McDonald’s 2008 horror, the hilarious bilingual Pontypool.

Add to that the list of writer / director Jeff Barnaby’s Volume One, which is teaming the country with a war of sorts that turns victims of food into zombies, called “zeds” by those who know how the letter that should be pronounced. But there’s a twist. Residents of First Nations in the Red Reserve of the Red Crow Mi’gmaq are immune to the disease.

This is a wise return from the filmmaker, who was born in Listuguj, the Quebec reserve that doubles as the Red Crow in the film. The First Nations of North America suffered a heavy burden from the diseases of early settlers in Europe. Why not the exact payment of land? Although as a question that asks in the dark: “Who said we were immune? Maybe the Earth just forgot about us.”

Whatever the reason, things fall apart when an old man starts fishing and surprisingly still finds them. But from undead salmon – which really can’t be done except for the nasty people who come out to dinner – scary ratchets fast.

The overworked local police chief Traylor (Michael Greyeyes) gets a call from a man whose non-Individual spouse has turned up in his birth. It’s not going well for his son Joseph (Forrest Goodluck) and pregnant white girlfriend Charlie, played by Olivia Scriven.

Barnaby is a filmmaker who has taken the lead in injecting politics into his films with little fanfare. Just look at his last feature, the Rhymes of 2013 for Young Ghouls, a revenge fantasy that retaliates with some uncomfortable questions about the legacy of the school system of Canada.

The Volume Box is full of dark and clever references, some more vivid than others. The action took place in 1981, the same year that Listuguj was attacked by Quebec police on issues of salmon fishing rights. And when an unidentified white refugee was allowed on the reservation he was told not to leave his blanket outside, lest it carry the zed contagion; the parallel to smallpox is clear.

An unintentional real-life analogy came when Red Crow residents erected a barricade on the bridge between the reservation and the nearby community to keep infected “townsies.” These days, First Nations have set up barriers not as a form of political protest but to try to keep COVID-19 outside their borders.

But you don’t have to watch this movie as some kind of settler thesis. Blood Quantum is a thrilling, bloody zombie story that has nothing to do with work that defines the Romero genre, and to Quentin Tarantino, not to mention some great, brief moments in graphic-novel territory. And the family dynamic in Traylor, ex-wife Joss (Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers) and their other son Lysol (Kiowa Gordon) means there’s more for viewers to handle than just wondering who’s next. that victim.

But be fair; which is always fun too. And it’s amazing to watch Red Crow residents wrestle with their situation, figuring out how to survive. In one scene they discuss the pros and cons of living on land. Moose and deer are considered OK to eat, but adults warn people to stay away from fish. No one wants to eat a bite to eat in the back.

The Volume Box will be available to rent or own on all on-demand and digital platforms on April 28th.

4 stars out of 5