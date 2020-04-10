‘Bloodborne’ Forges Quarantine Video Game Connections: NPR

In Bloodborne, you have to battle a plague of monstrous werewolves – but who really is the monster?

Sony Interactive Entertainment



caption hides

toggle caption

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment

I didn’t expect a video game about a night plague that comforts me during a real-world pandemic, but Bloodborne has a surprise story for me.

I thought I’d bathe for action role-playing games in 2015. I had to read her spiritual forebears, Dark Souls and Dark Souls 2, and even bought a new Playstation exclusively to play it – a reckless expense for a worker at that time. the time! But while I expected Bloodborne to be difficult, I didn’t expect the firearms to be destroyed outside a distance; werewolves to savage me up close; and dogs – just plain dogs – to jump on me, to kill me in seconds. That’s not to mention humans other than The Thing or The Fly. Mass of mutant snakes, moving as one, cough toxins in me. Small blue creatures, crowned with delicate filaments, shock me with arcane bolts. Most shakes of all: figures with huge targets and bulbs spotted with eyes, walking towards me, singing, their scattered arms pulling me to a deadly embrace. These monsters almost made me mad – but to my surprise, I was sad to say goodbye to them when the game was over.

Now, huddled at home, while maintaining my social distance, I’m headed back to Bloodborne. A friend suggested we try again – and, well, I think I missed those monstrous scamps. I enter their world connected to an operating table, injected with strange blood, only equipped with my expectation and paid for animal hunting. A wolf hotel on all fours greets me as I walk into the clinic and am pleased to see the familiar opponent. But I’m out of practice: Kill me – send me to a surreal home base that offers respite and powerful arsenal. I teleport back to the streets of Yarnham (I think of Victorian London, with far more toothed weapons) and look forward to my bloody work again.

Here my grotesque escapism begins to become fully entangled with reality. I noticed that Yarnham’s survivors took refuge behind closed doors – and while Bloodborne has almost no exposure, I’m a sore backstory from short cinemas, obnoxious notes, and snatches of dialogue. I knock on windows and the residents pity me, curse me, or laugh with the wind in my hut being out on a hunting night – a never-ending night. These people are quarantined, and I’m the closest thing Yarnham has to a first responder.

Only this time, not alone. My wife is also trapped at home with me, and I’ll take a look at the TV screen for a particularly nasty enemy or a crucial turning point. And now that I’m a full-time employee (fortunately, still), I’ve been running cooperative online games, something I did without my first time. I can ring Beckoning Bell to invite other players – the game calls them “confederates” or “cooperators” – and together we roam the streets, killing all on our way.

At Bloodborne, if you buy cooperative games online, you can call “Confederates” and “Cooperators” to help – but they can only communicate through gestures.

James Mastromarino



caption hides

toggle caption

James Mastromarino

James Mastromarino

But while Bloodborne hooks me into fighting it, it also slowly reveals a city viewed by the disease. One of the first shut-ins I come across is that he has been seeking miraculous blood care from Yarnham’s “Spending Church”. However the transfusions that made the church famous came with terrible side effects. Patients and even clerics turned into beasts, and the church called for hunters to stamp out the bearers of the disease – rather than stop the practices that caused it. In one heartbreaking chapter of the game, I find an old part of town that is still coming from a purge. The surviving werewolves are protected by a job-hunting hunter, who chooses to defend them from those who love, well, me.

Every time I start “Bloodborne,” I know that fans everywhere, probably also trapped inside, are fighting the same fight with me. I just have to ring the Beckoning Bell to see them.

The more I dig into the Bloodborne setting, the more I can see it as a dark reflection of life in 2020. The real population on Earth and in the fictional population of Yarnham as they spend their time at home, nerves subside. Public health preparations in both worlds seem woefully inadequate. Churches in both worlds that once offered succor can instead spread the disease. But the Bloodborne epidemic is at least more explainable. Yarnham does not face a random virus – her plague ultimately stems from cosmic horrors (spoiler alert: magical blood was all alien blood). There is no sinister culprit behind COVID-19, unless you consider human craft a kind of unseen evil (though I’m sure someone else also blames the aliens). We cannot stop coronavirus using quicksilver bullets or saw blades; the most that anyone like me can do to save lives is to stay home.

But a lot of the time I do Bloodborne, I know that fans everywhere, probably also trapped inside, are fighting the same fight with me. I just have to ring the Beckoning Bell to see them. I ring the bell, and a flamboyant shirtless stranger jumps in my game and makes me a beastly creature that has killed me countless times. I ring the bell; another stranger (more dressed in the most wonderful way) guides me with level accuracy, which leads me to the hidden of every item. I ring the bell; an alien with a massive bow, archaic in a world of firearms, however he does a quick job of a gigantic boss pulling a lasersout from his face. Bloodborne’s story may be about humanity transformed into something abominable, but my experience with it is often about the goodness of these strangers. And if we can pull together to announce virtual nightmares – then maybe, just maybe – we can pull together to announce that in the real world as well.

James Perkins Mastromarino is a producer for NPR and WBUR’s Here & Now, an obsessive board gamer, and an amateur of all things arcane.