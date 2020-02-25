bloodstock-adds-six-extra-bands-to-2020-bill

Bloodstock Open up Air has extra six more bands to the line-up of the 2020 competition.

Bloodstock will get spot at Catton Park, Derbyshire, on August six-9, with Judas Priest, Behemoth and Devin Townsend previously introduced as the main stage headline functions, while artists including Saxon, Orange Goblin, Conjurer, Hatebreed, Bury Tomorrow and Unleash The Archers also established to perform.

They’ll be joined by Italian blackened-death heroes Blasphemer, QOTSA-impressed rockers Liberty Lies, doomsters Black Tongue and underground metalliers Pist who all engage in the Sophie Lancaster Phase.

Kentucky trad-metallers Savage Learn also open up the key Ronnie James Dio Stage on Saturday.

Competition organisers have also introduced that this year’s charity associate will be psychological wellness charity Thoughts, who supply tips and assistance to empower any person encountering a psychological well being trouble, and campaign to increase services and raise recognition.

Michael Lacey, founder of fundraising venture Patch Amnesty and common Bloodstock attendee, will have a stall to elevate funds onsite. Patch Amnesty appears to collect patch donations then provide them at festivals and gatherings, with proceeds heading to Intellect. Lacey has rasied above £5000 considering that launching Patch Amnesty in 2019.

Suggests Maria Khosla, Group Fundraising Manager for Intellect: “We are grateful to the organisers of Bloodstock Festival and to Michael Lacy from Patch Amnesty for picking to assistance Intellect at this year’s function. Just one in 4 of us will knowledge a psychological wellbeing issue just about every yr so their help in raising resources and consciousness suggests we can continue on to make certain that no one has to encounter a psychological wellness difficulty by itself.”

Tickets for Bloodstock 2020 are on sale now, though the competition has at the time once again teamed up with Significant Inexperienced Mentor to get people today to the festival website. Transport will go away from 33 unique spots across the nation, with even further particulars accessible via the formal website.

Bloodstock’s formal YouTube channel has also just strike the 100,000 subscribers mark. Verify it out for interviews, dwell footage and extra.