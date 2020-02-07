Bloody Friday, 4 people were stabbed and several others injured

It was a horrible day for crime in the capital.

The weekend resulted in 14 hours of violence, four people were stabbed and several others.

Just after 11 a.m., emergency services were called for a collision that saw a car on its roof, while the bloody Friday started shortly after 3:30 p.m.

It was right in the middle of around 2 p.m. who would see four people stabbed.

Car overturned injuring driver

Around 11:20 a.m. a car overturned on its roof on Wickham Road in Shirley.

Metropolitan police confirmed that the driver was transported to the hospital by paramedics.

A force statement said: “Police were called at 10:41 am on Friday February 7, for reports of an overturned car on Wickham Road in Croydon.

“Officers and the London Ambulance Service were present.

“The driver was taken to a hospital in south London; her injuries are not expected to be fatal.”

Man falls from balcony

Just after 3 p.m., we reported that a man had fallen from the balcony of a department store in Kingston.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and the store was evacuated shortly before 1 p.m. today (Friday, February 7).

An air ambulance also landed on the roof of the parking lot.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Officers and the LAS were called at 12:55 pm at the Bentall Center in Kingston to report the death of a man.

“The man was taken to hospital where his condition is not life threatening.

“The public is thanked for their cooperation while the emergency services are assisting with this incident.”

Double stab

Shortly after 3 p.m., MyLondon was alerted to a large emergency services presence in Highbury Grove, Islington.

Police confirmed that two men were stabbed and that the two were transported to hospital by paramedics.

Police said the victims were between the ages of 20 and 21 and were called around 2:30 p.m.

Anyone who has witnessed this incident or has pictures or information is asked to call the police at 101 citing 4183 / 7FEB, Tweet @MetCC or to call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.

Stabbing in Clapham

British transport police have confirmed that a man was stabbed at Clapham South station.

They were called to the station at 3:49 p.m. and the man was rushed to hospital.

While the incident continued, the station was closed.

Another knife crime incident saw a man stabbed inside a club on London Road.

Paramedics and police were called in the early hours of Friday morning.

.