[bloomberg-ad-lays-smackdown-on-bernie-bros:-not-the-‘energy’-required-to-conquer-trump]

Previous New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg responded to a hard-hitting speech by Senator Bernie Sanders with an advert concentrating on his “Bernie Bros” supporters and the Twitter attacks they levy on Democratic strategies they don’t concur with.

We require to unite to defeat Trump in November. This variety of “energy” is not going to get us there. https://t.co/bPuUZMs2d6 pic.twitter.com/Tdp6mpWjcX — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 17, 2020

Such as screenshots of tweets, the Bloomberg advert provided feedback like “vote Bernie or undesirable items will happen,” texts threatening anyone the place they live and “your young ones go to university,” and a cartoon suggesting Demise was killing the supporters of Senators Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren, former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The ad concludes with a Sanders clip stating it is important for men and women who keep distinctive sights to be able to engage in a civil discourse, ending with the Bloomberg marketing campaign asking, “really?”

The advertisement on the adverse “energy” from Bernie Bros, was a reaction to a Sanders speech stating that Bloomberg’s money will not be enough to build the kind of “excitement and energy” required to defeat Donald Trump.

“We will not develop the energy and excitement we need to defeat Donald Trump, if that prospect pursued, advocated for, and enacted racist guidelines like Stop and Frisk, which brought on communities of colour in his town to stay in dread,” Sanders explained.

