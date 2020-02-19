[Bloomberg and Trump Trade Twitter Blows: ‘Can’t Have faith in a Word You Say’]

President Donald Trump and 2020 democratic prospect Michael Bloomberg got in a war of words Tuesday afternoon with the commander-in-main professing he would enjoy to operate against the previous New York Town important over Senator Bernie Sanders.

Trump, billing Bloomberg as “Mini Mike,” wrote that the previous mayor’s campaign is no additional than that of “a large scale illegal marketing campaign contribution,” incorporating that he is “illegally purchasing the Democrat Nomination.”

What Mini Mike is performing is very little considerably less than a big scale illegal campaign contribution. He is “spreading” money all about the place, only to have recipients of his income payments, quite a few previous opponents, fortunately joining or supporting his campaign. Is not that named a payoff? ….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

…..Mini is illegally shopping for the Democrat Nomination. They are using it away from Bernie yet again. Mini Mike, Important Social gathering Nominations are not for sale! Good luck in the debate tomorrow evening and remember, no standing on boxes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

Bloomberg responded inquiring why Trump desires to run from Sanders “so poorly.”

Why do you want to run from Bernie so poorly? https://t.co/HOnHap4QdL — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 18, 2020

Trump shot again that that appear November 2020 he would like to encounter Bloomberg as a Democratic rival:

Mini Mike. No, I would rather operate towards you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

Bloomberg tweeted back again, “See you in November.”