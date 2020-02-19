[Bloomberg and Trump Trade Twitter Blows: ‘Can’t Have faith in a Word You Say’]

By
Kay Koch
-

Mike Bloomberg, Donald Trump

President Donald Trump and 2020 democratic prospect Michael Bloomberg got in a war of words Tuesday afternoon with the commander-in-main professing he would enjoy to operate against the previous New York Town important over Senator Bernie Sanders.

Trump, billing Bloomberg as “Mini Mike,” wrote that the previous mayor’s campaign is no additional than that of “a large scale illegal marketing campaign contribution,” incorporating that he is “illegally purchasing the Democrat Nomination.”

Bloomberg responded inquiring why Trump desires to run from Sanders “so poorly.”

Trump shot again that that appear November 2020 he would like to encounter Bloomberg as a Democratic rival:

Bloomberg tweeted back again, “See you in November.”