[bloomberg-blames-sanders-marketing-campaign-for-office-environment-vandalism-with-zero-evidence…-all-over-again]

For the second time, 2020 prospect Michael Bloomberg’s marketing campaign has accused Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) supporters of vandalizing 1 of the campaign’s offices devoid of offering any evidence.

The Bloomberg campaign described on Monday that vandals had spray painted “OLIGARCH” on the entrance of its office environment in Chicago, Illinois Sunday evening, which the marketing campaign explained as “an act of detest.”

Bloomberg campaign manager Kevin Sheekey admitted in a assertion that “while we do not know who is immediately responsible,” Sanders and his marketing campaign “have frequently invoked this language, and the term ‘oligarch’” to describe the billionaire.

“Sen. Sanders’ refusal to denounce these unlawful functions is a sign of his lack of ability to guide, and his willingness to condone and boost Trump-like rhetoric, has no spot in our politics,” Sheekey stated.

His assertion included a photo of the defaced workplace entrance, which shows the vandals experienced also spray painted “SEXIST,” “RACIST” and “GOP.” However, the campaign manager did not point out people text in his condemnation of “hateful rhetoric.”

Anthony Guglielmi, the chief communications officer at the Chicago Law enforcement Office, verified to TPM that the business had been vandalized by what appeared to be a few people, who have not but been recognized.

“It is still untimely for us to comment on who may perhaps be responsible,” mentioned Guglielmi.

The Sanders campaign declined to comment.

In a very similar episode very last 7 days, the Bloomberg campaign pointed the finger at Sanders immediately after the campaign’s office in Knoxville, Tennessee had been spray painted with the text “Fuck Bloomberg,” “resist,” and “oligarch.” And equivalent to the incident in Chicago, the campaign offered zero proof for its accusation.

“We never know who is accountable for this vandalism, but we do know it echoes language from the Sanders marketing campaign and its supporters,” Sheekey said at the time.

Through the Democratic discussion on Wednesday, Sanders condemned people who created “ugly remarks” on his behalf.

“I disown all those individuals,” he reported.