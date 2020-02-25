[Bloomberg Campaign Blasts Sanders Cuba Feedback, Faces Ridicule Over Mocking Twitter Thread: ‘Mmm Delish!’]

Michael Bloomberg’s marketing campaign went immediately after Bernie Sanders today about the Democratic frontrunner’s comments on 60 Minutes about Cuba past evening. Sanders said in the job interview with Anderson Cooper, “We’re extremely opposed to the extremely authoritarian nature of Cuba, but it’s unfair to just say all the things is lousy.”

Bloomberg’s campaign posted a mocking Twitter thread imagining what Sanders would

“Stalin spurred industrial output all through the place, but all everyone needs to talk about

is putting 14 million individuals in gulags! Ughh, so troublesome!” — #BernieOnDespots — Crew Bloomberg (@Mike2020) February 24, 2020

“Should we genuinely keep Muammar al-Gaddafi’s extrajudicial killings of political opponents from

him, when he also built a pretty sweet countrywide irrigation process?!” — #BernieOnDespots — Crew Bloomberg (@Mike2020) February 24, 2020

“Vladimir Putin is ready to poison everyone who disagrees with him, but have you observed how that

guy seems with out a shirt!! Mmm delish!” — #BernieOnDespots — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) February 24, 2020

The tweets did not go unnoticed, and received a fair total of derision:

If @Mike2020 is the finest social media income can get then that commodity is not for sale. https://t.co/AHCEP6OoBv — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) February 24, 2020

“Xi Jinping is not a dictator.” – Michael Bloombergpic.twitter.com/y3v3yWnt2n https://t.co/q5gI2pLLLs — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 24, 2020

Are you acquiring an open mic working day or one thing — GoneWithTheHat (@Popehat) February 24, 2020

60 billion pounds by some means cannot conserve you from submitting cringe https://t.co/ULOmALGlnz — Elizabeth Bruenig (@ebruenig) February 24, 2020

the joke right here is that Bernie is homosexual https://t.co/0D2oSfL261 — Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) February 24, 2020

lol you are so undesirable at this — my pal andy (@andylevy) February 24, 2020

Following acquiring the responses, the Bloomberg marketing campaign account included, “To be crystal clear — all of these are satire — with the exception of the 60 Minutes clip from previous evening.”