[Bloomberg Campaign Reportedly Dangled VP Slot in Return for Andrew Yang’s Endorsement]

The campaign of self-funding billionaire Michael Bloomberg reportedly dangled a possible vice-presidential slot to former 2020 applicant Andrew Yang in an work to get his endorsement for the Democratic major campaign.

According to a new report in the Wall Road Journal, the media tycoon’s camp sought out the entrepreneur, who ran an unconventional and astonishingly vocal grassroots marketing campaign, to explore approaches that he and Bloomberg may possibly work together in the course of the relaxation of the 2020 campaign. Yang, who just lately grew to become a CNN contributor, did not reply the supply, for every the Journal.

Yang did not remark for the report, and Bloomberg’s workforce performed down the outreach, with a senior Bloomberg aide telling the Journal: “Mr. Yang wasn’t currently being very seriously regarded to be the former mayor’s managing mate if he secured the nomination.”

In preceding reviews, Yang experienced expressed deep skepticism about Bloomberg’s tactic of skipping the 1st 4 Democratic principal voting states and relying nearly completely on a large wave of campaign advertisements.

“It’s likely to be extremely, incredibly challenging for him to jump in proper now and in some way exchange the thousands of discussions several of the candidates have experienced with voters,” Yang has explained. “There are limits to what income can do.”