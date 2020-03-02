[Bloomberg Counters Trump Assault With WaPo Report: Your Aides Are ‘Trashing’ Your Coronavirus Reaction]

President Donald Trump and previous New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg are throwing down on Twitter Monday early morning — with just about every hitting the other about their means to manage a crisis.

The workweek-opening spat started with Trump attacking Bloomberg’s discussion performances — and proclaiming that only individuals on his payroll are at the rear of him in the presidential race.

“[Bloomberg’s support has] Dropped a good deal,” Trump wrote. “Only his really paid consultants, who are laughing all the way to the bank, still assist him…And by the way, he did not poll very well as mayor in handling crisis!”

“Ever due to the fact (Mini Mike) Bloomberg’s terrible debate performances, his guidance has dropped.” @abcnews Dropped a ton. Only his very compensated consultants, who are laughing all the way to the bank, even now aid him…And by the way, he did not poll well as mayor in handling disaster! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2020

Bloomberg countered by linking to a Washington Put up story which paints an unflattering portait of the White House’s response to the coronavirus. In it, a senior administration official is anonymously quoted as expressing, “It’s entire chaos. Every person is just attempting to get a tackle on what the [expletive] is heading on.”

“Very unhappy Washington Put up story with your personal aides trashing you and building enjoyment of you powering your back,” Bloomberg wrote. “They know that you are not up to this — and they are afraid for the country.”

Extremely unhappy Washington Submit tale with your have aides trashing you and generating pleasurable of you powering your back again. They know that you are not up to this — and they are worried for the place.https://t.co/Tve9zNBGb0 https://t.co/kp5EVeAeBv — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) March two, 2020

Bloomberg purchased three minutes of advert-time on CBS and NBC Sunday night time — which he billed as an tackle to the nation on coronavirus.

“At occasions like this, it is the job of the President to reassure the general public that he or she is taking all the actions essential to shield the wellbeing and very well-becoming of every single citizen,” Bloomberg said. “The public needs to know their leader is experienced, informed and highly regarded.”