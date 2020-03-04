[bloomberg-drops-out-immediately-after-super-tuesday-gambit-goes-up-in-smoke]

This is what $500 million will get you.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced on Wednesday that he was ending his marketing campaign following failing to yield the Super Tuesday votes he experienced been banking on to jumpstart his self-funded campaign.

“Three months back, I entered the race for President to defeat Donald Trump,” Bloomberg mentioned in a statement. “Today, I am leaving the race for the very same reason: to defeat Donald Trump — because it is distinct to me that staying in would make acquiring that objective more hard.”

The announcement incorporated an endorsement of Joe Biden, whom Bloomberg reported has “the greatest shot” at winning the White Home.

Obviously, President Donald Trump gloated above Bloomberg’s demise.

“I could have advised him long back that he didn’t have what it can take, and he would have saved himself a billion dollars, the actual cost,” Trump tweeted. “Now he will pour dollars into Sleepy Joe’s marketing campaign, hoping to help you save face. It will not do the job!”

The previous mayor did at first take care of to climb to 3rd area in the polls soon after pouring hundreds of thousands of pounds into a specific advert blitz (a complete of $505.eight million by February 24), but his increase did not last extended.

Dogged by his racist quit-and-frisk coverage as mayor, the NDAs he had his female workers at Bloomberg LP signal on their allegations of sexual harassment, and a host of other scandals, Bloomberg was before long set in a precarious situation.

Then arrived the debates, during which the billionaire was veritably flayed onstage by his rivals, specifically Sen. Elizabeth Warren. His feeble performances more sunk his marketing campaign, and in the conclude, he could only declare 1 lone victory on Super Tuesday: The The us Samoa.