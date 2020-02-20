[Bloomberg Gets Clobbered for ‘Disastrous’ Discussion General performance: Invested $200 Million to ‘Get His A** Handed to Him’]

The discussion is not still in excess of, but viewers have presently rendered their verdict: Mike Bloomberg is acquiring an dreadful night.

In the course of the very first hour of Wednesday night’s Democratic Presidential debate, the previous New York mayor — in the belief of most observers on social media — came out on the brief conclusion of furious exchanges with his 2020 Democratic rivals on topics such as cease and frisk, and his unwillingness to permit female workers who have sued his firm for sexual harassment out of non-disclosure agreements.

Notably, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) appeared to get the most effective of Bloomberg with various stinging barbs.

“I’d like to discuss about who we’re working from,” Warren mentioned. “A billionaire who calls ladies ‘fat broads’ and ‘horse faced lesbians.’ And no I’m not talking about Donald Trump — I’m speaking about Mayor Bloomberg.”

Bloomberg has gotten clobbered not only on stage, but on social media: