[Bloomberg Gets Clobbered for ‘Disastrous’ Discussion General performance: Invested $200 Million to ‘Get His A** Handed to Him’]

The discussion is not still in excess of, but viewers have presently rendered their verdict: Mike Bloomberg is acquiring an dreadful night.

In the course of the very first hour of Wednesday night’s Democratic Presidential debate, the previous New York mayor — in the belief of most observers on social media — came out on the brief conclusion of furious exchanges with his 2020 Democratic rivals on topics such as cease and frisk, and his unwillingness to permit female workers who have sued his firm for sexual harassment out of non-disclosure agreements.

Notably, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) appeared to get the most effective of Bloomberg with various stinging barbs.

“I’d like to discuss about who we’re working from,” Warren mentioned. “A billionaire who calls ladies ‘fat broads’ and ‘horse faced lesbians.’ And no I’m not talking about Donald Trump — I’m speaking about Mayor Bloomberg.”

Bloomberg has gotten clobbered not only on stage, but on social media:

Did Elizabeth Warren just finish Bloomberg’s marketing campaign? How many NDAs did Bloomberg power ladies to sign. She retained asking. He would not remedy. Put a fork in him. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 20, 2020

Bloomberg shelling out 200 million pounds to get his ass handed to him on stage by Liz Warren and boo’ed on national tv is maybe the funniest point at any time #DemDebate — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) February 20, 2020

Warren’s dismantling of Bloomberg about his procedure of gals was 1 of the most specific and devastating political attacks I have witnessed in 20 yrs of subsequent this stuff — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 20, 2020

Amy Klobuchar is about to prosecute Elizabeth Warren for murdering Mike Bloomberg. — jelani cobb (@jelani9) February 20, 2020

Mike Bloomberg ought to hearth two groups of people today tonight: these who served with debate prep and people who squeal “GREAT Occupation!!” as he exits the debate phase #DemocraticDebate — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) February 20, 2020

Wow. Bloomberg is weak – and he comes across as anxious also. If he did not have revenue, he wouldn’t be in miles of this phase. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) February 20, 2020

Critically, what was Bloomberg’s discussion prep. Advertisement cash could have long gone there, no? #DemDebate — Steven Romo (@stevenromo) February 20, 2020

Bloomberg’s disastrous discussion performance places the susceptible Residence Democrats who endorsed him in a difficult location. They’ll be asked the exact same line of rough concerns about the mayor’s previous sexual harassment accusations. — Kirk A. Bado (@kirk_bado) February 20, 2020

This debate has been a NASCAR race and Bloomberg wrecked on really significantly the initially lap. — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) February 20, 2020

Bloomberg brought a wallet to a gun battle tonight — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 20, 2020

Is @MikeBloomberg even now in this race? Or did he drop out yet? #DemocraticDebate — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) February 20, 2020