Bloomberg Green creates a news brand that focuses on reporting on climate change

Bloomberg Media is the youngest publisher to acknowledge the growing hunger for strong green coverage around the world. Significant resources are provided for news, analysis and solutions to climate change.

Bloomberg Green is a new website centered around a global, interactive climate data dashboard, a daily email newsletter, a podcast and a magazine. The brand will be integrated into the new TicToc successor QuickTake from Bloomberg as well as into the events Bloomberg Television, Bloomberg TV +, Bloomberg Radio and Bloomberg Live. It will also live on BloombergGreen.com and on the Bloomberg Terminal.

Bloomberg Green will focus on the economy, science and technology of climate change, with a focus on providing data-driven visualizations and analysis.

Justin B. Smith, CEO of Bloomberg Media, said: “The era of climate change has begun and Bloomberg Green will be the first global business media brand dedicated to this essential story.

He said the brand would span the entire globe “like climate history itself”.

John Micklethwait, the chief editor of Bloomberg, positions the brand as a guide for investors, politicians, managing directors, scientists and “clever readers everywhere”.

“We hope that it will bring clarity and data where fog and fear are at the moment. Just like Bloomberg has highlighted other, previously opaque issues.”

Aaron Rutkoff has been appointed editor of Bloomberg Green.

The data dashboard is designed to show live data points on tree loss, air pollution, carbon-free energy and more. These data records are integrated into a daily newsletter that also contains relevant news.