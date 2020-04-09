Bloomberg Gun Drivers Push Virtual Log On Closing Viruses

Weapons control group Mike Bloomberg, Students Demand Action, has launched a virtual organizational effort in the midst of a coronavirus shutdown to register 100,000 new voters.

CNN reports that the gun control group is “[centered] in 13 battle states and marks the group’s first large-scale effort to use online-only tools to encourage young people to go to the polls.”

The student-demand action has about 200,000 members, which is approximately 1/25 of AN’s stake. They planned a push for voter registration for the spring 2020 semester, but had to market this virtual organization plan after schools closed.

Two other Bloomberg-affiliated gun control groups – Moms Demand Action and Everytown for Gun Safety – have recently made news urging governors across the country to ignore Trump Administration guidelines that list storefronts. weapons as “essential” companies.

Breitbart News denounced John Feinblatt of Everytown as saying, “It is shameful and senseless that the Trump administration has decided to put weapons and fabric distributors on a par with police, first responders and hospital workers. and other Americans who are risking everything to save lives during this. pandemic. Governors should feel free to ignore this irresponsible advice and to do what is best for their residents. “

