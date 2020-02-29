[Bloomberg in South Carolina: Not on the ballot and not preferred – poll]



FILE Photo: U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at a marketing campaign party in Memphis, Tennessee, U.S. February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht

(Reuters) – Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg was not on the ballot in Saturday’s Democratic presidential major in South Carolina, but he was nonetheless on voters’ minds – and not in a great way.

Bloomberg, a billionaire who will seem on a major ballot for the to start with time in up coming week’s Tremendous Tuesday contests in 14 states, stood out amongst all the Democratic contenders for earning the best unfavorable opinion rating in exit polls from Edison Study.

The poll was executed as voters cast ballots in the Democratic Party’s fourth nominating contest so considerably to figure out who will encounter Republican President Donald Trump in the November common election.

Practically 7 in 10 South Carolina voters informed Edison they held an unfavorable view of Bloomberg, Edison’s exit poll results showed. No other applicant acquired an unfavorable score earlier mentioned 50%.

A late entrant in the race, Bloomberg opted out of contesting the first 4 states, in its place paying out heavily on television promoting in the 14 Super Tuesday states. In an escalation of that approach, his campaign has purchased advert time to enable him to produce a a few-moment speech on the nation’s response to the coronavirus that will air on Sunday night time.

The applicant earning the maximum favorable marks was previous U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, who has staked the upcoming of his candidacy on a significant get in South Carolina. Virtually eight of 10 voters in the Southern state held a favorable check out of Biden.

The other six candidates on the ballot in South Carolina all had favorable rankings of all-around 50%.

