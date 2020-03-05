[bloomberg-information-staffers-have-been-relieved-when-its-proprietor-dropped-his-campaign]

Bloomberg Information staffers reportedly felt a perception of relief when the former New York Town mayor announced Wednesday early morning that he was suspending his presidential campaign.

According to a CNN report Wednesday, tensions flared up in Bloomberg Information as its journalists have been assigned to address their boss’ presidential marketing campaign. When Bloomberg acquired traction in polls, the newsroom commenced obtaining conversations relating to what its coverage would glance like below a Bloomberg presidency.

“We definitely do have a firewall with the campaign,” a single journalist at Bloomberg News told CNN.

Nevertheless, CNN famous that the campaign caused stress thanks to management’s policies that prevented investigation into Bloomberg himself and his Democratic rivals.

Several Bloomberg Information staffers privately instructed CNN Wednesday that they had no qualms with Bloomberg’s campaign suspension announcement.

In a memo to employees Wednesday, Bloomberg News editor-in-main John Micklethwait wrote that the newsroom will return to its “normal coverage” of the presidential race.

“Now that Mike has said he is leaving the race for President, we will return to our normal coverage of the election we will observe just the similar protection rules for the Democratic presidential candidates and President Donald Trump,” Micklethwait wrote in the memo. “We will disclose Mike’s money guidance for other Democrats — just as we have often performed where his economical assistance for political causes is suitable to our reporting.”

