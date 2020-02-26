Former New York Town Mayor Mike Bloomberg kicked off his second presidential main debate visual appeal by alleging that Russia supported Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for the reason that they wished President Donald Trump to be re-elected.

“I believe that Donald Trump thinks it would be improved if he’s president,” Bloomberg reported, asked about Sanders’ financial agenda. “I do not think so. Vladimir Putin thinks that Donald Trump ought to be president of the United States, and that’s why Russia is supporting you get elected, so you shed to him.”

“Oh, Mr. Bloomberg,” Sanders interjected. “Let me inform Mr. Putin, alright, I’m not a superior mate of president Xi of China. I assume president Xi is an authoritarian chief.”

“And let me explain to Mr. Putin who interfered in the 2016 election, hoping to bring People towards Americans. Hey, Mr. Putin, if I’m president of the United States, belief me, you’re not going to interfere in any much more American elections.”

The Washington Put up noted Sunday that Sanders had gained a categorised briefing that Russia was making an attempt to assist his marketing campaign — but that it was unclear what kind the assistance was having, nor to what end.

Sanders quickly denounced any international support.