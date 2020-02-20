[bloomberg-marketing-campaign-spends-more-than-$two-hundred-million-in-january]



February 20, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. presidential applicant Michael Bloomberg’s campaign spent$220.6 million in January, with most of the money going to television advertising and marketing, his marketing campaign reported on Thursday.

The paying introduced complete outlays by the campaign so significantly to $409 million, the campaign claimed in a assertion ahead of a extra in-depth filing because of to be submitted afterwards in the working day to the Federal Election Fee.

