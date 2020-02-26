[Bloomberg Opens Debate Unloading on Sanders: Putin Would like Trump to Acquire and Which is Why He’s Supporting You!]

Tonight’s Democratic debate — the last in advance of the South Carolina major and Tremendous Tuesday — started off with a tête-à-tête involving Bernie Sanders and Michael Bloomberg.

When Sanders was questioned about how he could effectively charm to voters’ financial problems, he started out off by declaring, “The overall economy is carrying out definitely terrific for folks like Mr. Bloomberg and other billionaires.”

When Sanders was accomplished, Bloomberg straight away unloaded:

“I imagine that Donald trump thinks it would be greater if he’s president, I do not believe so. Vladimir Putin thinks Donald Trump should really be president of the United States and that is why Russia is aiding you get elected so you are going to drop to him.”

Sanders fired again by remarking, “I’m not a good close friend of President Xi of China” (presumably referring to responses Bloomberg made about China and Xi very last yr).

The Vermont senator ended with a information to Putin stating: “If I’m president of the United States, you are not likely to interfere in any extra American elections.”

