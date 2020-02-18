[bloomberg-qualifies-for-discussion,-faces-attacks-on-quit-and-frisk-plan-and-sexist-reviews]

Previous New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has competent to show up on the 2020 major discussion phase on Wednesday night just after obtaining achieved the Democratic Nationwide Committee’s demanded polling threshold.

“Mike is wanting forward to signing up for the other Democratic candidates on stage and producing the case for why he’s the very best candidate to defeat Donald Trump and unite the country,” Kevin Sheekey, Bloomberg’s marketing campaign supervisor, said in an emailed statement to TPM.

The DNC removed its donor need in early February for the debates, to the anger of Bloomberg’s rivals, who accused the DNC of greasing the wheels for the billionaire’s self-funded marketing campaign.

The other candidates have signaled that they are prepared to pounce on the former mayor’s racially biased prevent-and-frisk plan that principally focused younger black and Latino adult men in New York Metropolis, which Bloomberg defended in a leaked 2015 audio tape though boasting minority neighborhoods are “where all the criminal offense is.”

The other presidential hopefuls will also most likely zero in on Bloomberg’s shockingly misogynistic opinions as CEO of Bloomberg LLC, this kind of as saying he’d “like to do that piece of meat” in reference to particular woman staff and telling an saleswoman to “kill it” when she described she was pregnant.

NBC Information and MSNBC will host the discussion at 9 p.m. EST in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Wednesday, days in advance of the state’s caucuses start out.