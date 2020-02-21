[bloomberg-says-a-few-ladies-who-signed-non-disclosure-agreements-can-be-released]



February 21, 2020

By Amanda Becker and James Oliphant

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg mentioned on Friday that his business has discovered three women certain by non-disclosure agreements concerning his past conduct and that they would be released from their accords if they choose.

In a statement, Bloomberg, who operates media conglomerate Bloomberg LP, claimed the agreements problem “comments they mentioned I had manufactured,” and that the women need to get in touch with his company for a release.

The agreements have been a source of fierce criticism from rival prospect U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, who outlined them at the presidential debate in Las Vegas on Wednesday and again at a televised city hall on Thursday.

Bloomberg also claimed that he was ending the company’s extended-standing practice of requiring these confidentiality agreements when settlements are reached with complaining staff members.

“I’ve accomplished a whole lot of reflecting on this concern above the past few times, and I have determined that for as extended as I’m managing the firm, we will not offer you confidentiality agreements to take care of statements of sexual harassment or misconduct likely ahead,” he explained.

The agreements, Bloomberg mentioned, “promote a lifestyle of silence in the place of work and contribute to a lifestyle of gals not emotion safe or supported.”

At the Las Vegas discussion, Warren confronted Bloomberg about his company’s document about statements of workplace discrimination and harassment.

“The mayor has to stand on his file,” Warren said. “And what we need to have to know is precisely what’s lurking out there. He has gotten some selection of girls – dozens, who knows – to sign non-disclosure agreements both equally for sexual harassment and for gender discrimination in the office.”

(Reporting by Amanda Becker Enhancing by Sandra Maler and Will Dunham)