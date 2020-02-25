[Bloomberg Spox Fires Back again at Warren’s ‘Defamatory’ Claim of ‘Culture of Sexual Harassment’ At Bloomberg L.P.]

Timothy O’Brien, a senior advisor to the 2020 Mike Bloomberg marketing campaign, fired again at allegations from rival Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) about her promises of a “culture of sexual harassment” at the billionaire’s firm. O’Brien billed the declare as “defamatory” in the course of a Tuesday morning appearance on CNN.

CNN’s New Day anchor Alisyn Camerota asked the Bloomberg spokesperson, “Four days in the past Mayor Bloomberg said he’d launch three gals from their NDA’s that they signed as becoming employees at his corporation. Have any of them come ahead?”

O’Brien said he did not know the status of the NDA’s, introducing that there have been deceptive headlines that are “simply not true” concerning the sexual harassment instances at the enterprise, which he formerly was employed.

“I really do not know the response to that. The detail I’d level out is the legal professionals at Bloomberg L.C. went through 30 many years of sexual harassment conditions. Bloomberg L.C. has not experienced an uncommon variety of sexual harassment circumstances. There is been headlines expressing 45 women or 64 females have filed sexual harassment fits in opposition to Bloomberg. Which is simply not legitimate. They were being filed in opposition to the enterprise.”

“Is that far better? If the corporation experienced a tradition where by sexual harassment was functioning amok?” Camerota requested.

O’Brien warned that Warren’s promises versus Bloomberg L.C. are “politically handy for her.”

“I was a manager there for the previous 7 yrs. That is so defamatory to say that Bloomberg L.C. experienced a tradition of sexual harassment. No, my practical experience is that it is definitely unfounded and not accurate. I imagine it’s been designed into a political problem by Senator Warren because it’s politically useful for her,” O’Brien ongoing.

O’Brien concluded, “Mike Bloomberg was concerned — named in a few NDA’s more than a 30-calendar year interval. None of them included predatory conduct. It is alleged comments he’s created that he’s denied. We have stated we’ll set those people out there in the open if the ladies are relaxed with it. He doesn’t have the blanket authority – as the senator properly knows – to just lift NDAs.”

