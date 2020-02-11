Bloomberg wins the first NH primary votes with 3 write-ins (1 GOP)

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, who is not even present in the New Hampshire area code, achieved an unexpected victory in the traditional midnight vote in tiny Dixville Notch by receiving three ballots (one Republican) out of the five votes.

Bloomberg knocked out its democratic rivals in 2020 Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanderswhich each received a vote on the democratic side. No other democrat received votes. Likewise president Donald Trump He received zero votes and Bloomberg was able to win the main result of this party.

Dixville Notch has a very small sample size and can predict different successes in New Hampshire’s primary phase. For example, Sanders struck Hillary Clinton There were four voices in the tiny hamlet and he pushed them 20 points nationwide. But John Kasich Trump prevailed three to two votes in Dixville Notch this year, though Trump ultimately defeated the former governor of Ohio by almost two to one.

Even so, MSNBC is Steve Kornacki and Brian Williams were impressed by the appearance of the former mayor of New York, since Sanders and Buttigieg were always first and second in every survey and Bloomberg hardly registered there in surveys.

“That’s very interesting. That’s what you hear from a lot of people in New Hampshire, even in Iowa, I’ve heard people who are curious about Bloomberg,” said Kornacki. “It’s not on the ballot, and yet there is this murmur. And you saw it in the national polls. It really rises so that I have never seen a candidate. “

“Steve Kornacki, almost as unusual as writing in Bloomberg, take a look at it,” said Williams. “It was written as a Republican and a Democrat. His democratic reputation overwhelms his Republican reputation 100%.”

Watch the video above about MSNBC.

Do you have a tip we should know? (Email protected)