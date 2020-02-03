Bloomberg’s $ 5 trillion tax plan would limit President Donald Trump’s tax breaks for 2017

February 3 (UPI) – Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has set up a tax plan that would raise $ 5 trillion from the richest citizens of the United States over a 10-year period, but would not introduce “wealth tax”.

The former New York City Mayor presented the plan over the weekend. It promises to lift the tax cuts granted by President Donald Trump to high-income workers in 2017, which reduced tax liability from 39.6 percent to 37 percent.

Bloomberg’s plan would also add a 5 percent markup to revenues in excess of $ 5 million a year and increase capital gains taxes for those earning more than $ 1 million a year. It would also partially offset Trump’s corporate tax cuts and raise their tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent.

Bloomberg said the new taxes would help him fund priorities such as healthcare, infrastructure, education, housing, and climate change.

Bloomberg, a billionaire worth over $ 59 billion, would have to pay more taxes as part of its plan.

“I will also pay more taxes to ensure that all Americans have the same opportunities as me. That is only right,” he said on Saturday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden also suggests raising capital gains taxes for high-income earners and reversing Trump’s tax cuts. However, Bloomberg said his plan would generate almost 50 percent more total revenue.

Tax proposals by Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and businessman Tom Steyer include an “property tax”.