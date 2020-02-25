[bloomberg’s-husband-or-wife-encourages-people-bothered-by-his-ndas-to-‘get-above-it’]

Diana Taylor, longtime spouse of previous New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, recommended people bothered by his nondisclosure agreements to “get over it.”

“It was 30 several years ago,” she added in an job interview with CBS News.

Taylor has been romantically joined to Bloomberg given that 2000 and has held several large-profile jobs in the private and general public sector.

“I grew up in that environment. It was a bro culture,” she said, regarding the unsavory opinions Bloomberg built that prompted the NDAs. “We have come a very, extremely long way and Michael Bloomberg has been at the forefront of that alter.”

Diana Taylor, @MikeBloomberg’s long-time companion, tells @CBSNews about his company’s non-disclosure agreements. “I grew up in that world. It was a bro culture… We have occur a extremely, pretty extensive way and Michael Bloomberg has been at the forefront of that transform.” pic.twitter.com/0m3m4SACG3 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 25, 2020

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) hammered Bloomberg about the NDAs at the Nevada discussion, urgent him to release his previous workforce from them correct there on stage. He declined, stating that all he did was inform a few “jokes.” The reaction elicited boos from the debate audience.

The tension grew so wonderful that Bloomberg bowed a couple days afterwards, agreeing to launch 3 women of all ages who’d signed NDAs about his own remarks from their contracts. He also swore to end making use of NDAs at his firm, and to install other structural reforms like spouse and children go away and equivalent pay out.