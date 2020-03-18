March 17, 2020 10:43 PM

SPOKANE, Wash. — Bloomsday is becoming postponed until finally September, organizers reported Tuesday.

In a release, race organizers said they, in coordination with Spokane Regional Health and the Town of Spokane, have determined to postpone the race to protect against the unfold of COVID-19.

“This year, when COVID19 commenced to make its way into our consciousness, we at Bloomsday worked with our neighborhood wellness officials, clinging to the hope that we could hold our very first Sunday in May day alive,” it reads in the launch.

“However, developments which have appear at lightning speed more than the previous several days have produced it crystal crystal clear that it will be not possible to maintain Bloomsday as planned.”

The race will now be held Sunday, September 20, 2020.

Those people who have previously entered the race will preserve their entry. Individuals not able to operate in September can keep their entry right until Bloomsday 2021, organizers reported.

