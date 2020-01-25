Blossoms announce album launch shows in their hometown

Blossoms has announced two more launch shows that will take place in their hometown of Stockport.

The shows take place on February 11th and 12th at Stockport Plaza. Tickets for the shows are available here.

A number of other album launch shows have also been announced for February, the dates of which can be seen below.

The album launch in February shows:

4 – Manchester – O2 Ritz

6 – Leeds – Beckett University

9 – Preston – Blitz

11 – Stockport Plaza

12 – Stockport Plaza

13 – London – Pryzm

15 – Liverpool – O2 Academy

The band’s next album, “Foolish Loving Spaces”, will be released on January 31st.

When Blossoms spoke to NME about the album last September, he described the record as “a pure feast of love in all its glorious and confusing forms, playing with the so-called sins of lust and forbidden falling in love”.

The album, which is said to be inspired by Talking Heads ” Stop Making Sense ”, U2 ” The Joshua Tree ” and Primal Screams ” Screamadelica ”, also includes their June single ‘Your Girlfriend’ and ‘The Keeper’ ,

At the time, the band also announced that they had already started working on their follow-up.

Frontman Tom Ogden said to Gordon Smart of This Feeling TV: “We’re going to America for Christmas, so we have to do some rehearsals for it. Then there are boring things that go into the album, like choosing the booklet photos.

Then he revealed: “We will actually go to the studio in December and start the next album.”