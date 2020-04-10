Blossoms share live version of “If You Think It’s Real Life”

Blossoms has announced the details of a new live album and shared its first track, a real-life version of If You Think This Is Real Life. You can listen to it below.

The song was taken from the band’s recent appearance on Stockport Plaza on February 11th. The band also announced that they would be releasing a new track from the concert every week after taking part in the show.

The songs make up a new live album, “Live From The Plaza Theater, Stockport”, due out July 3. Physical copies of the album will be available next year.

You can listen to the first of the live songs here:

Earlier this week, the Blossoms shared Frank Ocean’s “Lost” cover while isolating themselves.

The cover made a combination of video and audio recordings of each band member performing their respective parts – albeit with the rigorous self-isolation measures applied during the current coronavirus blocking.

While shooting the Orange Channel, every band member recording their part of the house is on the cover. Drummer Joe Donovan improvised the delivery of percussion instruments using a drum, attic, beer and several scissors to provide the necessary sound effects. You can watch the performance here.

Blossoms are acts in which touring plans have been affected by a coronavirus outbreak, with the group scheduled to move a series of tour dates to the UK in August.

You can see the lower UK tour dates below.

August

4 – O2 Kentish Town Forum, London

5 – O2 Kentish Town Forum, London

6 – O2 Kentish Town Forum, London

15 – O2 Academy Leeds, Leeds

19 – Glasgow O2 Academy, Glasgow

21 – Hull Bonus Arena, Hal

22 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

25 – O2 Academy Newcastle, Newcastle

26 – O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham

Reviewing Blossoms’ latest album, NME said: “There is enough familiarity and boundary for newborns to justify continuing to invest in this band as they begin to replay their first title arena shows on their upcoming spring tour.

“But for the doubters and skeptics who are still on the fence, this album can be even more enjoyable and amazing. Only a fool would deny himself this collection of great pop trends. “