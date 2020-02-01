Blossoms wrote “most” of their next album

Blossoms say they wrote most of their next album, even though their third LP was only released yesterday (January 31st).

Stockport’s new album “Foolish Loving Spaces” has been released this week, and frontman Tom Ogden said in a new interview that they’re already on their way to sharing what’s next.

Ogden told the Daily Star: “We wrote most of the next record, but I won’t say too much about it because we are really excited about the album that is coming out!”

He added that “the first single from our fourth album is pretty much finished,” and admitted that the band “doesn’t want to wait too long before releasing something brand new.”

The front man went on to think that he was also writing songs for pop stars, and believed that some of his tracks would be perfect for Dua Lipa.

“I recently found a lot of songs on my computer that Blossoms hadn’t released and when I listened to them I thought,” Wow, that could be great for Dua Lipa, “he said.

“If I felt most comfortable writing songs and if the right offer came for someone, I would definitely do it.”

NME’s four-star review of ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’ calls it “another pop master class,” and Thomas Smith adds, “There is enough familiarity and limits for the converts to warrant continuing to invest in this band, Right from the start, their first headline arena shows are playing on their upcoming spring tour.

“But for the doubters and skeptics who are still on the fence, this album could prove to be even more entertaining and surprising. Only a fool would deny this collection of big pop bangers themselves. “

Blossoms are going on a major UK tour this March to support Foolish Loving Spaces.