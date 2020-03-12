Blowing your head, Peters Rhum ham

Paul Clark will talk about Milky Self with Pete Warem 100% YES about the biggest changes to their third album and they will also discuss what jazz is.

Pete Weramham has been a creative presence ever since you last lived 100% Yes, humming yourself to 100% Yes from the Cosmic Mistress to the release of his third jazz album.

The soundtrack of Cush Gaya and Wareham’s unique convincing Sake Nucleus in this album is still high and the production performance has put young and collaborator Ben Helier out of the comfort zone.

“One of the biggest things we see in this album is the use of constellations,” Pete said as he walked his dogs around the park. Ben Helmer is a good point we said we should put this work here, and that is a big step for yourself. He says that you don’t have three notes at the same time playing on the same device, that never happens. Once we have taken that step, we have opened up this whole other world that we have never known before. ”

And so the band has really changed the way it is recording the album, taking their voices in different and interesting directions. The fans will be happy as long as it ends, and Gia’s confident voices inspire the rest of the band to try something new.

Over the past two albums, there has been a growing number of songs and English lyrics. When we first started Cush, we were adjusting the lyrics in place, using Creole, or his own language. The songs have meaning and narrative, and we have worked hard on the words, each song addresses a particular issue. ”

This album has a long pregnancy, and when it comes to dropping the tracks, they are encouraged to work differently by their energy producers. That new and challenging relationship in the studio forced the band to really think about how to approach the whole recording process.

The first two albums had so many live recordings that I made shows and took them to the band because it was recorded differently. We rehearse the band as a band, I record practice and keep working on the demo from those recordings. Then we go into the studio and record what we read as a band. This person was a more traditional approach to catching a drum or bass and emailing things, and those who pay attention to it in the same way get more voice.

The other big change is that the words are more deeply rooted in the world around them, and they are more politically motivated than they fit into any particular party line.

“It was at the beginning of 2016 that I started coming to music. This was the Brexit referendum, with Trump, Jo Cox, Jeremy Cobbie and the 2017 election, and we were writing all those times, ”Wakeham recalled. “We felt that a lot of fun was going on, and in any case, we realized in our lyrics that we were talking about these things. We don’t like to write songs, so we write songs that are more relevant, but not in the most fat. ”

According to Wareham, Acoustic Landland has been coming up with 100% yes comets, black flowers and boys in the years since rock was too jazz for rock audiences and not enough jazz. Kemet is also pushing the same boundaries.

[Embedded] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iLCVZi267LU [Embed]

On your own arrival, exploring the impact of a single single single on social media platforms has found many air games on 6 tracks. The song was written in 2017, and all of a sudden, everyone knew suddenly that it was like a Facebook page change from Rexx.

“The kitchen left Facebook in the fall of 2017 and wrote poems that were temporarily back then and I wrote a song about something else. But the whole idea of ​​Facebook is not you consumer, but you are eating yourself. You thought you were buying something, but in reality you are a product very strange. ”

There are more obvious political inscriptions on this record as Grayfield Tower opened the question, and in the album’s opening booth and vocalist the British colonialist.

Reflecting on this bright new direction, Wakeham says, “The shadow of the whole world is the shadow of the world, taking what we want and punishing people for their lives.” What is behind us, but with Rex, is not all. It was a topic that Boots and Spain read in a book about the colony in India and what Britain did was shocking. ”

Drumming yourself in an unexpected twist for a band that creates music that cannot be described as mainstream The Music for the BBC One Seat King Gary is starring himself as a wannabe suburban King. Defects. We met BT Sports as he talked to one of the great leagues and the organizer, who worked with his director James de Front. Now Pete called and spoke to him. He is a very traditional BBC Telecom in some ways, so different from other ways, I think he is very intelligent.

Wakeham is pleased with the interview with similar ideas on the job, and as the dogs run around the park, Jazz feels what it means to him and his team.

“I look at it from my point of view, not from the sense of beauty. It’s an opportunity to create music that allows me to express who I really am. That’s why I’m drawn to it, because here is music that allows you to express yourself. He always raises this question: Is it jazz? But for me, if you’re trying to express yourself as best you can, you’re in that creative spirit. Some people like to describe it as coke or hip hop, and I can see why, but it’s an approach to me, and it doesn’t want to be cracked up by nature. ”

100% Yes on 27 March 2020 and the band is visiting. Details of the dates here

You can follow your hairdressing on Facebook and Twitter.

~

Review and Photos By Paul Clark, you can see the author’s profile here.

Related