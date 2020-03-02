blue-bell-brings-together-three-cookie-dough-flavors-to-generate-new-cookie-dough-overload

BRENHAM, Tex. (KNWA) — Blue Bell has put together three cookie dough flavors to make its most recent ice product, Cookie Dough Overload.

Cookie Dough Overload is a delicious vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar, loaded with chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter cookie dough and fudge cookie dough parts.

“Why select only one or two dough items when you can have three,” claimed Joe Robertson, executive director of promoting and marketing and advertising for Blue Bell. “Cookie dough is a popular blend-in for ice cream. We have flavors that have the chocolate chip cookie dough and peanut butter cookie dough pieces. But, this is the initially with fudge cookie dough pieces. It is a fantastic-tasting trio!”

Cookie Dough Overload is readily available in the 50 % gallon and pint sizes for a minimal time.

“This is our 1st model new flavor for 2020,” Robertson mentioned. “And, we continue to have far more to come, together with the return of other enthusiast favorites.”

For much more info about Blue Bell and for a entire list of flavors now out there in stores go to the hyperlink located here.