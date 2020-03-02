blue-bell-is-not-waiting-on-1st-day-of-spring-to-launch-new-taste

Get your style buds ready!

Blue Bell Ice Cream has uncovered its most current ice product flavor and we can not hold out to get our arms on it!

The Cookie Dough Overload is pure sweetness. It is a vanilla ice product with hints of brown sugar, loaded with chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter cookie dough and fudge cookie dough items.

Beginning Monday, the flavor will be available in fifty percent-gallon and pint sizes but only for a confined time.

If you can justification us, we are off to get our individual tub of ice product!