Posted: Apr 22, 2020 / 06:54 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 22, 2020 / 06:54 PM EDT

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Not just humans and humans interacting these days, so do the animals at Rosamond Gifford Zoo.

With the doors closed to visitors during COVID-19, zoo officials dig in their pockets and treat them to keep animals as the Amur elephants and elephants usually think.

We are proud of our staff. Traveler hides and explores all these unique ways to keep animals interested and engaged… and live their lives successfully without those around them, ”Zoo Director Ted Fox said.

Without their first taste of hospitality, black lemurs and black-and-white enjoy delicious food. Other animals such as the Naga komodo dragon and the Mortoise thertorto are allowed to roam around the home of the common, watchful eyes.

In the dragon comodo light a lamp under a lamp.

Fox said other areas of the zoo have also been affected. At Cornell University with limited closure, veterinary care is often available to animals and towing backpacks.

Fox dolls should be out for a while now with snow dolls that are two years old now, so they’ll be with us for a little while, “Fox said.

Despite these difficulties, Fox said the animals were getting what they needed

Until they reopen, zoo officials also use weekly questions and answers on Facebook to keep animal education alive.

One thing is for sure, everyone in the zoo, including animals that want to return to normal.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local information, follow Rob Hackford on Twitter @Robert_Hackford.

Animal Production