Blue Island couple dies hrs aside from COVID-19

Soon after Barbara Werniak and her partner Robert died within just a few hrs of each other April 1, outdated close friends and neighbors from Blue Island responded with an outpouring of superlatives on social media.

“Two of the nicest folks on the earth,” recalled one particular.

“Wrote the ebook on what good neighbors had been,” added yet another.

“Like your neighborhood mother and dad,” wrote a third.

“Great household,” “Perfect few,” some others offered. And on and on.

Does it issue then that this married pair of just about 60 years, founders of preferred area mainstay Bob’s Car, died from COVID-19, the awful illness that has turned the earth upside down and set our nation on lockdown?

Of course, it issues. And then yet again, it matters not.

The fashion of the Werniaks’ loss of life does not detract in any way from the good life they led or from the loved ones they still left guiding.

But it undoubtedly compounds the tragedy of their passing, and the know-how of it adds to our knowing of the terrible toll the novel coronavirus is quietly using in our communities.

Barbara Werniak, 80, was pronounced useless at 12:35 p.m. that Wednesday at Palos Community Clinic. Robert, 81, followed at 3:21 p.m.

Result in of death for both of those was outlined as bronchopneumonia and COVID-19.

Every single of them had fundamental health difficulties, according to the Prepare dinner County Health care Examiner’s Workplace. She experienced superior blood strain and an irregular heartbeat. He suffered from coronary heart ailment and asthma.

I really do not know how extended they experienced been in the healthcare facility or what transpired in their last several hours. Relatives users declined to be interviewed.

All we know is that they died within just hrs of one particular another.

“I’m contemplating which is the way they would have needed,” explained Marion Decker, 87, an old relatives good friend. “Neither of them would have built it without the other.”

It can materialize that way. Just a couple days prior to the Werniaks, one more couple in their 80’s, Luiva and Feliks Ogorodnik of Skokie, died within just hrs of just about every other from COVID-19.

But the timeframe also speaks to the fearsome pace of the disease. For those people who are susceptible, it can get them promptly.

The Werniaks had been dwelling in Chicago Ridge at the time of their loss of life, but put in most of their lives in Blue Island.

It was there they have been born and wherever they elevated their very own 5 children, and it was in Blue Island that Robert Werniak opened Bob’s Automobile, the spouse and children small business now run by his son, Robert Jr., much better acknowledged by the nickname “Bones.”

For several several years, Bob’s Car was positioned at 123rd and Western.

It was not just a fuel station, much more what we used to call a services station, wherever the emphasis was actually on old-fashioned client services.

Prolonged right after self-provider pumps experienced taken over the market, a motorist could nevertheless get “Full Service” at Bob’s with an attendant who would not only pump your gasoline, but examine the tire strain and oil gauge and clear the windshield.

Bob’s commenced as a Sinclair station, but no person could convey to me what model of gas Werniak sold in afterwards years, an indication the principal attraction at Bob’s was Bob himself, his character and his knack for fixing up cars and trucks.

The bell would ring within the station, and out would pop Bob, always earning conversation and ordinarily with a joke.

Barbara Werniak, “Bird” to her friends, labored at Bob’s as effectively, undertaking the books and what ever else needed executing, the way of family firms.

Like her husband, she was outgoing and friendly, a genuine talker.

Bob’s Vehicle was also the place “everyone” viewed the yearly Blue Island 4thof July parade, explained Nancy Bechstein, a spouse and children pal.

At some position, the Werniaks’ oldest son, Robert Jr., opened an autobody shop alongside his father.

Immediately after Robert Sr. retired, Robert Jr. moved the business enterprise to 124thand Vincennes the place it remains today as Bob’s Automobile Overall body and Vehicle Fix. Bob Sr. would still come all around day by day and chat up the clients.

The Werniaks also used lots of time at their cottage on Fish Lake in White Pigeon, Mich., a location well-known with many of their Blue Island pals, together with Decker.

They kept an old Sinclair gasoline pump out front and a pontoon boat out again. Like everybody else at Fish Lake, they experienced a golfing cart they drove about the lake in the evenings, stopping at friends’ destinations for a drink.

The Werniaks go away powering four kids: Susan Gassmere, Robert Jr., John and Jeff. An additional son, Michael, preceded them in death. They experienced 9 grandchildren and two excellent-grandchildren.

“You couldn’t question for a better loved ones,” Bechstein reported.

As painful as it is, the coronavirus pandemic of 2020 will generally occupy a area in Werniak family lore, just as they will have a put in its tragic history.