Blue Ivy wins to start with big award for perform on Beyoncé’s song

Blue Ivy Carter has won her initial key audio award at the 51st once-a-year NAACP Image Awards.

The eight-yr-aged daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z won her initial official honour on Friday evening (February 21) in the class of Superb Duo, Group or Collaboration for ‘Brown Skin Girl’, her collaboration with Saint Jhn, Wizkid and her mother off the 2019 album ‘The Lion King: The Gift’.

Blue has vocals highlighted on the track, as very well as a producing credit score.

It comes following the youngster achieved her to start with place on the Billboard Very hot 100 in July 2019 with ‘Brown Skin Girl’, with the monitor debuting at No. 76 when she was nonetheless only seven.

Blue Ivy’s grandmother, Tina Lawson, shared her satisfaction on Instagram subsequent the information on Saturday (February 22).

The mother to Beyoncé and singer Solange, wrote: “Grandma is soo proud of you. You are giving all the stunning very little brown women a voice.”

Beyoncé, who also shares twins Rumi and Sir with Jay-Z, was the massive winner at the non-televised gala as she won six awards, which include Remarkable Female Artist and Excellent Soundtrack/Compilation Album for ‘The Gift’.

Blue stood aspect by aspect with her mum when they attended the crimson carpet premiere of The Lion King very last calendar year.

The mother-of-3 voiced Nala in the are living-action adaptation, which a short while ago earned nominations at the Academy Awards, the Grammy Awards and the Golden Globes.