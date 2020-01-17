Blue Water Navy in Washington is fighting for benefits for Guam veterans

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The Blue Water Navy is back in Washington to help members who were exposed to Agent Orange elsewhere during the Vietnam War.

“Our veterans in Guam suffer and die every day,” said Mike Kvintus, vice commander of the Blue Water Navy.

Kvintus was in DC just two months ago and campaigned for the benefits of Agent Orange for those who served in Vietnam.

Now he’s back to make sure the Guam-based ones aren’t forgotten.

“We need Congress to take this up, adopt it, and take care of our Guam veterans,” he added.

85 co-sponsors have already signed a bill to support this effort. As of now there is no corresponding legislation in the Senate.

“We are not giving up,” said Brian Moyer, a former marine in Guam, on Friday.

Moyer recently went back to use 1975 maps to show the exact areas sprayed by the toxins.

“I had a phone call with the US EPA and they told me they had positive dioxin evidence in all of the locations we were in,” he said.

Moyer is optimistic that they will receive the support of both sides of the congress and will do something for these Guam Vietnam veterinarians.

“We are doing good things up here as if I saw that everyone seems to be very, very interested.”