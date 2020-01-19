Blue Wiggle Anthony Field tells of the moment Greg Page collapsed

Blue wiggle Anthony Field shared an emotional statement after the collapse of his longtime bandmate Greg Page at a bushfire benefit over the weekend.

In conversation with 7News in front of Westmead Hospital in Sydney, the musician thanked the drummer Steve Pace, a woman named Kim who works in the Wiggles office, as well as an off-duty nurse who helped save Greg’s life.

“He was gone. He came off the stage and collapsed and there was no pulse, there was no breathing,” he said. “You really brought Greg back.”

Anthony added that Greg is “really good” after a life-saving medical procedure.

“He talks, he wants the show to go on. He does it much better than I do, the guy is incredible.”

See the footage below:

“He was really gone … he came off the stage and collapsed … there was no pulse, there was no breathing.”

Blue Wiggle Anthony Field spoke about the condition of his friend and colleague Greg Page. # 9News pic.twitter.com/TGqJlhkNGr

– Nine News Australia (@ 9NewsAUS) January 18, 2020

Greg suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday evening at a bushfire relief concert in Sydney’s Castle Hill RSL.

Nurse Grace Jones, who was called “Amazing Grace” for her actions, told her side of the story and said it was clear that something was wrong with Greg Page. She said:

“After he collapsed on stage, I asked if he needed help … they said yes, so I went up and he didn’t look good at all. They were already doing CPR, which was really good. Someone gave me the defibrillator and I put it on top of him, then just go through the sequence. “

We visited Greg this morning and he wanted to thank everyone for their good wishes. He is so grateful for the messages of love and support from around the world. Greg’s main concern was that the show continue tonight. “Let’s do it for Greg while we collect the much needed donations pic.twitter.com/8CBT7P8roA

– The Wiggles (@TheWiggles) January 18, 2020