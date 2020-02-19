[Blueface Finds His Barack Barack Lookalike For New OBAMA Movie W/ DaBaby]

West Coastline rapper Blueface is not waiting all-around. The hip-hop heavyweight has occur by way of to tease the visible creation to his freshly produced “Obama” banger.

Large Details: Past night time, Blue strike up Instagram to share looks at the future music online video.

Presidential on me just like obama

Superior-Crucial Details: Comedian Reggie Brown also shared an on-set shot of himself with Blueface and his collaborator DaBaby.

@bluefacebleedem @dababy

Hold out, There’s Additional: In early February 2020, Blueface unveiled his must-hear audio gem.

Right before You Go: In December 2019, Blue went on-line to exhibit off his Spotify attractiveness.

The a person you have all been waiting for

