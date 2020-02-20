[blueface-gives-all-people-viewing-los-angeles-tips-pursuing-pop-smoke’s-murder:-“n****s-die-listed-here-each-and-every-single-day”]

Rap newcomer Blueface wants men and women to travel and take a look at Los Angeles with precaution. The hip-hop rookie has reacted to the dying of New York rapper Pop Smoke in Hollywood and presented up some assistance.

Significant Details: Blue went to his Instagram Story this week to really encourage non-locals to connect with Los Angeles natives when pulling by to the metropolis.

Large-Important Details: In accordance to reviews, a surprising Wednesday early morning deadly shooting went down at Pop’s home in California.

Pop Smoke, an up and coming rapper, was shot and killed Wednesday early morning in what appears to be a dwelling invasion theft … TMZ has figured out. The rapper was at a home in the Hollywood Hills at all around 4: 30 AM when 2 men putting on hoodies and masks broke into a residence … this in accordance to regulation enforcement sources. We’re instructed the two adult males fired many pictures, striking and critically wounding Pop Smoke. The males were being found fleeing on foot. (TMZ)

#BREAKING: A man was shot and killed Wednesday morning at a Hollywood Hills home registered to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and her partner. TMZ studies the victim is rapper Pop Smoke. https://t.co/fhTV0Uhjw9 — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) February 19, 2020

Wait, There is A lot more: Police have tried to nab at least 1 suspect.

TMZ stories that no suspects have been apprehended or determined. Just one person was reportedly positioned in handcuffs but was introduced soon after police established he was not associated. It’s unclear if Pop Smoke realized the shooters. (Pop Society)

Ahead of You Go: Youthful Money’s Nicki Minaj has occur ahead to share her shock and disbelief.