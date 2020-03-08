Blues Pills are back with new album Holy Moly!

Blues Pills have revealed that they’ll release their new studio album later this year.

The follow-up to 2016’s Lady In Gold is titled Holy Moly! and it’ll launch on June 19 through Nuclear Blast Records. And to mark the news, the Swedish outfit have shared a video for the first single Proud Woman ahead of this Sunday’s International Women’s Day.

Blues Pills vocalist Elin Larsson says: “Proud Woman came from my inner self and the first thing I thought was, ‘Someone must have written this before – and if not, why? Hey! It’s about damn time then!’

“To be a woman or non-binary in the music industry seems to be more about the gender then the music sometimes. As a woman you’re being belittled, threatened, scrutinised, made fun of, targeted and harassed in a way that the men in the industry aren’t.

“And even so, there are so many women in the industry who made and are making their mark just as mighty as the men, and they do that despite all of the hardships they get for simply being a woman – and that makes their triumphs even greater.”

The band add: “With Proud Woman we want to give the fierce women and girls of the world a power anthem to turn on whenever they want to feel empowered. Or just have fun.

“A song to everyone who stands behind the most obvious things of all. Equality and unity. Whoever you are, wherever you come from. Women will always be a driving force of change. And a change is gonna come.”

Larsson is joined in the band by Zack Anderson, who moved to guitar when Dorian Sorriaux left the band in 2018, drummer André Kvarnström and new bassist Kristoffer Schander.

Blues Pills have lined up a run of tour dates in support of Holy Moly! and they’ll also play at this year’s Download UK and Ramblin’ Man Fair.

Further album details will be revealed in due course.