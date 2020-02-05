Blues returns to the top of NHL Power Rankings in week 20

It has been a nice week after the All-Star holiday. The top teams remain the top teams, but the middle third of the competition is fighting and the races are tight everywhere.

1. St. Louis Blues: All signs point to another deep run for a Blues team that has not lost half a step to defend their title.

2. Capitals of Washington: The situation of the goalkeepers gives the capitals a break, but only because it is difficult to find other defects.

3. Boston Bruins: The bear has been poked and reacted in a resounding way.

4. Pittsburgh Penguins: If someone thought the penguins were not going to be an elite team, they were so wrong. They are perhaps the biggest test for the Caps coming from their division.

5. Tampa Bay lighting: At least they have put a lot of pressure on the Bruins to perform at their best, a challenge nobody expected early in the season.

6. New York Islanders: They are not at the same pace as they are, but nobody has to sleep on the islands.

7. Dallas Stars: Jamie Benn woke up and so did the Dallas Stars, back in the race as one of the best teams in the competition.

8. Colorado avalanche: The Avalanche will make things interesting for the stars in the battle for home ice, but come to play-off time, which will also make the Avs scary.

9. Florida Panthers: When the Panthers perform together, they can be quite salty, especially with that turnover.

10. Columbus blue jackets: Elvis Merzlikins may not get the Calder, but he does something very special.

11. Carolina hurricanes: It would be wonderful if they would throw away the season by not looking for a replacement for Dougie Hamilton.

12. Vancouver Canucks: The Canucks are real and the beginning of February feels safe enough to finally commit to it.

13. Philadelphia brochures: Are the brochures good? This is a planned tweet.

14. Toronto Maple Leafs: Frederik Andersen is injured, so it’s not time for the panic button, but the Leafs continue to disappoint.

15. Coyotes in Arizona: The offense, even with Taylor Hall, has begun to be exposed as many thought it would before the season.

16. Vegas Golden Knights: If they could deploy a defender on the deadline, that would resolve one of their biggest shortcomings.

17. Edmonton Oilers: The Battle of Alberta takes a short break and the Oilers return to reality.

18. Nashville predators: The talent is there and they have some life under a new coach, but it can be too little too late.

19. Calgary Flames: Hey, they had a goalie fight this week.

20. Chicago Blackhawks: Like some other teams, Chicago has hung around in the race, but it’s probably for nothing.

21. Winnipeg jets: Their downfall during the break needed a response and they couldn’t get enough of it, so their hope diminishes quickly.

22. Minnesota Wild: Somehow the Wild are in the playoff conversation, although it seems impossible to get things together to make a serious run.

23. Montreal Canadiens: Things have gotten a bit better after their epic mid-season, but it’s still a team that doesn’t have a clear direction.

24. New York Rangers: It seemed that the Rangers started the race again, but less than a month after the deadline they should probably be in sales mode.

25. Buffalo Sabers: Just like some other teams, the start of the Sabers did not indicate who they are, which is still a mess.

26. San Jose sharks: The sharks dug themselves into a hole early and it got worse with Logan Couture, and now Tomas Hertl will miss a lot of time. It is time for the sharks to start thinking about the future.

27. Ottawa senators: The senators are certainly not good, but there are four teams that are legitimately worse than they are.

28. Anaheim Ducks: It’s a lost season for a Ducks team that just didn’t put anything together after a strong start.

29. New Jersey Devils: Things have not improved in Newark since they traded Taylor Hall.

30. Los Angeles Kings: The kings have some pieces that can be moving and can help other teams in what has turned out to be a lost season.

31. Detroit Red Wings: It becomes very difficult for the Red Wings to sell without many top pieces in their line-up, but they urgently need to rebuild.