Bluesfest Has Been Canned In Line With NSW’s COVID-19 Constraints

Organisers for the Byron Bay Bluesfest have formally pulled the plug on the 2020 pageant owing to COVID-19 fears.

In accordance with the General public Wellness Act instituted by the NSW Governing administration this early morning that formally bans any community celebration with attendances higher than 500 folks, Bluesfest organisers verified the pageant will not be getting place around the Easter weekend. This will be the first time in 30 a long time that the competition has not operate.

In a assertion, competition director Peter Noble asserted “We are heartbroken as we believe that we had been presenting just one of the greatest ever bills of talent for you,” and that they are “now doing the job via how to go forward” with regards to ticket refunds for punters. He mentioned “I thank you for allowing us sufficient time to get everything in spot for the ideal achievable end result for everybody.”

Last year’s Bluefest attracted a group of close to 105,000 men and women across its 5 day during. This year’s iteration was set to aspect a mammoth bill sporting the likes of Dave Matthews Band, Crowded Dwelling, Alanis Morisette, Lenny Kravitz, Patti Smith, Kool & The Gang, Male Sebastian, John Butler, The Cat Empire, and a stack of others.

This year’s competition was scheduled to just take put from Thursday, April 9th right until Monday, April 13th.

The cancellation of the festival represents yet another large blow to Australia’s now-battling are living songs and arts industries, which are using a specifically tricky strike amid the rising COVID-19 pandemic.

Info concerning ticket refunds is anticipated to be declared quickly.

