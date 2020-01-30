Bluestockings announces Comics Fest 2020

Bluestockings, the radical feminist bookstore in New York, has partnered with Kickstarter to host a comic festival to celebrate and present comics by queer and trans creators.

Kickstarter will host the event on Saturday, July 18 at its headquarters in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. It is free of charge and open to the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. According to the press release, the festival includes “panels and workshops for professional development as well as a wide range of exhibitors. Unlike other comic events and conferences, Kickstarter and Bluestockings Comics do not charge a table fee, so developers have the opportunity to maximize their earnings. “This enables many people who often do not have the financial means to be at a table conventions an opportunity.

“Too often, art is an affordable game,” said Camilla Zhang, director of the Outreach comic at Kickstarter. “It’s hard enough to make a living as an artist, and when you exhibit at a congress or festival, you have to make the effort to make enough sales to offset table, board, lodging, and travel expenses.” For this reason, we decided to cover all table fees – a total of $ 2,000 for bluestockings – as well as provide lunch for sellers and employees and offer scholarships to the workshop leaders. “

Bluestockings is a volunteer-run location that works hard to keep its doors open to provide a safe haven for radical people in the city.

“This is truly a unique partnership, as comic book conventions are usually run by a single organization whose entire business model is based on conventions,” said Joan Dark, event coordinator at Bluestockings. “As bluestockings and Kickstarter work together to nurture creators and support marginalized communities, the festival is a natural extension of the desire to do as much as possible to directly support queer and transcomic artists.”

The festival primarily wants to present marginalized creators as a whole, who for one reason or another are excluded from popular narratives.

Creators can apply here. Application deadline is Sunday, February 28, midnight EST. Applications for workshops and panels can be found here. They will be closed at midnight EST on Sunday March 8th. Scholarships are offered to the workshop leaders. “All applications go through a curation process overseen by Bluestockings volunteers and Kickstarter representatives, with a focus on black and brown creators and people working to highlight social justice issues.”

We love everything about it.

(Image: Bluestockings)

Apparently the drama about The View is real. Not that it never was, but you know, validation, I think. (via Paijba)

The magician’s co-show runner, Sera Gamble, breaks down one of the season 5 character dynamics. (Via Collider)

I will be honest. Things like that are really offensive. A) I am not a cripple and b) No, I am not a background prop. And @startrekcbs should know what people post about me. https://t.co/Xwxf3cbMjI – George Alevizos (@GeorgeAlevizos_) January 29, 2020

Parasite wins the highest award at the London Film Critics Circle Award. (via Variety)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QTt7301PR5k (/ embed)

COMMUNICATION OF THE PUBLIC SERVICE Twitter has added a special report section to spread false political information. If you see a post with an incorrect election date or similar, please report it. pic.twitter.com/jIiDKKDota – Rachel R. Gonzalez (@RachelRGonzalez) January 30, 2020

Let’s hear it for the (almost) weekend!

Do you want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

– Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that prohibits but is not limited to personal insults someone, Hate speech and trolling.

Do you have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com