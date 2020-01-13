Bluetooth has just received its most important update in 20 years

Loading...

Bluetooth will soon introduce some of the greatest improvements in technology in its nearly 20-year history.

The group that sets the Bluetooth standard presented Bluetooth LE Audio at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. LE, which stands for Low Energy, is an improvement on the current Bluetooth technology called Classic.

LE offers several new features, including higher quality audio, the ability to stream audio to multiple technology components, and improvements to hearing aids. The new technology also extends the battery life of the devices.

Bluetooth LE works with a newer audio signal than the classic technology. With the new version, LE Audio can implement new features, including support for multi-stream audio. This would make it easier for multiple people to hear the same audio source at the same time. It could also enable Bluetooth transmission, where an event location like a mall or concert hall could radiate music to anyone with headphones. This is similar to Apple’s music sharing option introduced last year.

People with hearing aids will also get improvements as LE Audio will support the devices soon. The new audio “will enable the development of Bluetooth hearing aids that offer all the benefits of Bluetooth audio to the growing number of people with hearing loss,” the company said in a press release.

However, your old headphones don’t support the new technology. LE Audio cannot be updated through software and requires new hardware updates to be released later this year.

