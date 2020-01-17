BMG Australia, Herschel Supply Co., Havas Melbourne + more

BMG Australia, the fastest growing music company in the world, is looking for a full-time position Marketing Manager (SYD) specialize in content and partnerships. The role offers applicants the opportunity to work with BMG customers for music recordings such as Dope Lemon, Hockey Dad, Chief Keef and The Pixies. The successful candidate will create, collaborate, manage and monitor all marketing activities such as content, social media, advertising campaigns, partnerships and marketing materials. To be considered for this role, candidates must have a strong passion for music, the music industry and music consumption, experience in marketing and social media campaigns, and strong communication skills. Apply now!

Herschel Supply Co, a manufacturer of hipster retro backpacks and accessories, is always on the lookout Retail Store Manager (MELB) in their Chadstone store. The job is to monitor the day-to-day operations of the business and ensure that it runs smoothly and effectively. This position requires that applicants have retail experience with full profit and loss responsibility, at least two or more years of retail sales and customer service experience, and exceptional leadership skills. The workplace is dynamic, supportive and entrepreneurial with a collaborative, open-minded and imaginative team. Apply today.

Havas Melbourne, a state-of-the-art integrated agency offering media, creative and PR services, is looking for full-time Performance Account Director (MELB) to join the media team. The successful candidate is responsible for select clients, including relationship development, communication strategy development, execution, reporting, financial management and team member support. The ideal applicant has at least 5 years of experience in the media agency, at least 3 years of experience in paid search and detailed knowledge and experience in all other forms of performance media. If you want to join a young, dynamic team in a time of strong growth and opportunities, apply here.

Do you want more job opportunities? Then check them out below!

carpenter are looking for a full-time position Production manager (SYD) join the swimwear production team. Apply now!

Crumpler are looking for a full-time position Store Manager and Assistant Store Manager (SYD) To be part of a unique Australian brand. Apply today.

Zonzo Estate, a multi-award-winning wedding venue, is looking for a full-time position Wedding coordinator (MELB), Apply here.

