BMG re-releases Hellhammer’s highly influential Apocalyptic Raids EP

Hellhammer’s extreme metal only existed for two years, from 1982-84, but their legacy cannot be ignored. The Swiss extremists had a major influence on the then emerging death metal and black metal genres, despite producing only one 12 “EP – Apocalyptic Raids – as well as songs for the legendary Noise Records’ Death Metal compilation album; three demos: Death Fiend, Triumph of Death and Satanic Rites (of which there were only 200 copies) and a number of unrecorded songs.

Formed by Tom G. Warrior, along with former Shizo bass player Martin Eric Ain, their only EP showed a technical, lyrical and musical ability that shot them for their contemporaries and formed the basis for the duo’s next project: Celtic Frost.

And while the press at the time wrote devastating reviews of the groundbreaking 12 “, their only comprehensive game finally gets the credit to earn with a brand new version and remastered by Triptykon’s V. Santura, with concept and art direction from none other than Tom G. himself and with an extensive booklet, rare photos and new lining notes.

“It is really a pleasure to see BMG Rights Management / Noise Records finally using their rights to important parts of Hellhammer’s early 1980s catalog and knowing that they do this with the utmost respect and understanding of eminence and spirit of the group, “comments Tom G. Warrior.

“And it is an honor for me to be asked to participate in this re-release project by developing the concept and overseeing both the re-control process and the art direction. I am very grateful for the efforts that the label has invested in this project , and I know that I speak for all former Hellhammer band members, deceased and alive, by saying how grateful we all feel that Hellhammer’s music is still relevant and much in demand all those years later. “

View the full track lists, a peak in the luxury re-release and details below.

Image 1 of 6

(Credit: Noise Records / BMG) Image 2 of 6

The luxury gatefold vinyl (Image credit: Noise Records / BMG) Image 3 of 6

Media CD edition (Image credit: Noise Records / BMG) Figure 4 of 6

The re-release of Apocalyptic Raids contains rare photos of the band (Image credit: Martin Kyburz) Image 5 of 6

The re-release of Apocalyptic Raids contains rare photos of the band (Image credit: Noise Records / BMG) Figure 6 of 6

The re-release of Apocalyptic Raids contains rare photos of the band (Image credit: Noise Records / BMG)

track list:

1. The Third Of The Storms (Evoked Damnation)

2. Massacra

3. Triumph Of Death

4. Horus / aggressor

5. Revelations Of Doom

6. Messiah

Hellhammer’s Apocalyptic incursions re-release will be available on April 24 on luxury gatefold LP and media CD through Noise Records / BMG and is available to reserve here.