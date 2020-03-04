[bmmb-to-reduced-br-and-bfr-by-25-bps-following-opr-cut]

KUALA LUMPUR March 4 — Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd (BMMB) will cut down its foundation fee (BR) and foundation financing charge (BFR) by 25 foundation details efficient March 5, 2020, in line with the reduction in the Right away Coverage Level (OPR) introduced yesterday.

BMMB reported the BR and BFR will be accordingly revised by 25 basis points from 3.56 for each cent p.a. to 3.31 for each cent p.a. and from six.56 per cent p.a. to 6.31 for every cent p.a. respectively.

“This will affect all floating rate financing packages pegged to the BR and BFR,” mentioned BMMB in a assertion produced now.

In line with the reduction in BR and BFR, BMMB’s Fastened Phrase Account-i (FTA-i) deposit costs will also be revised downward by 25 foundation factors, it mentioned.

In accordance to chief government officer Khairul Kamarudin, the charge revision is in line with the reduction in OPR to 2.50 for each cent as introduced by Bank Negara Malaysia yesterday.

He added that BMMB will continue on to handle its assets and liabilities responsibly when supporting the present-day financial progress initiatives. — Bernama