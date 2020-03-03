[bmw-claims-coronavirus-hit-china-income-but-sticks-to-2020-world-wide-concentrate-on]



File Picture: A human being wipes a BMW motor vehicle on screen at the LA Automobile Present in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

March 3, 2020

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – BMW on Tuesday reported its China product sales have taken a strike this 12 months for the reason that of the new coronavirus, but trapped to its focus on for developing passenger car or truck gross sales for the calendar year, and mentioned its world-wide source chain has not been disrupted.

“There has been a significant affect in China,” Main Govt Oliver Zipse informed journalists in a convention connect with.

The slowdown in gross sales will past till March, and it is too early to make predictions about whether BMW would are unsuccessful to satisfy its global income targets, he claimed.

“We see no influence outside the house China. We’re sticking to our concentrate on of achieving slight expansion in motor vehicle gross sales,” Zipse mentioned.

BMW, which has factories in China, the United States and Europe, said its worldwide supply chain had not been disrupted by travel bans and logistics bottlenecks brought about by the coronavirus.

“We only have quick-term visibility. Materials have been secured for the future three weeks,” Zipse included.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor Editing by Michelle Martin)