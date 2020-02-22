[BMW in AMBER Alert case found in NC, 15-month-old from Tennessee still missing]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[bmw-in-amber-alert-case-found-in-nc,-15-month-old-from-tennessee-still-missing]

by: News Channel 11 Staff, WJHL

Posted:
/ Updated:

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities have located a vehicle of interest in connection with missing Tennessee 15-month old Evelyn Boswell.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the vehicle and “individuals authorities were hoping to speak with” were located in Wilkes County, North Carolina.

Evelyn Boswell is still missing, however.

Authorities have not released the names of the individuals.

Anyone with information on her possible whereabouts is asked to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND. A reward of more than $30,000 is being offered for information leading to the safe return of Evelyn Boswell.

RELATED STORIES:

  • Grandfather of missing Evelyn said he called DCS, hasn’t seen her since Thanksgiving
  • Ballad Health & CEO adding $30K to reward in search for 15-month-old
  • Sullivan Co. Sheriff announces he’s donating $1K reward in search
  • WATCH: Mother of 15-month-old at center of AMBER Alert caught on camera leaving court
  • TBI releases description of vehicle related to search for 15-month-old

Top Videos

Thousands turn out for first day of Gasparilla Distance Classic

Thumbnail for the video titled

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunshine returns but cool temps stick around for one more day

Thumbnail for the video titled

Low temps have people seeking warmth inside businesses, cold weather shelters

Thumbnail for the video titled

Hillsborough deputies arrest 2 men in computer scheme that targeted victims across US

Thumbnail for the video titled

Medical marijuana dispensaries broken into in Clearwater, one at 4: 20 a.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled

Security footage shows medical marijuana dispensary break-in

Thumbnail for the video titled

Coronavirus Concerns: University of Tampa cancels study abroad trip to China

Thumbnail for the video titled

How to be prepared for when an earthquake hits

Thumbnail for the video titled

Detectives: Gunman killed FHP trooper on I-95 without warning

Thumbnail for the video titled

Weather for Friday, Feb. 22 night and into Saturday, Feb. 22

Thumbnail for the video titled

Phillies arrive in Clearwater for Spring Training

Thumbnail for the video titled

Father shot and killed

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss